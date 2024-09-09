Anticipatory bail for Ranjith in sexual assault case filed by Kozhikode youth

Kozhikode: The Kozhikode Principal Sessions Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Malayalam director Ranjith in a sexual assault case filed by a youth from Mankavu. The bail is valid for 30 days.

The Kasaba police have transferred the case to the Karnataka police, as the alleged crime occurred at a Bengaluru hotel. According to the complaint, the youth accused the popular director of sexually assaulting him and taking nude photos at the hotel in 2012. The Kasaba police registered the case based on the complaint on August 31. A Special Investigation Team, formed to investigate sexual offences in the Malayalam film industry, has also recorded the complainant's statement.

The police have filed charges under IPC Section 377 (unnatural offences) and various sections of the Information Technology Act. The complainant stated that he became acquainted with Ranjith while filming the Mammootty-starrer Bavuttiyude Namathil in Kozhikode. He also alleged that the director sent his nude photos to actor Revathy.

Ranjith is also facing separate sexual assault charges from a Bengali actress. Although he sought anticipatory bail from the High Court in that case, his plea was dismissed after police confirmed that only bailable charges had been filed. Ranjith resigned from his position as chairman of the Kerala Chalachitra Academy after the actress accused him of inappropriately touching her.