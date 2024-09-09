CPM MLA V K Prasanth demands probe into TVM water crisis, gives letter to Minister

V K Prasanth MLA has sought a probe into factors that led to water crisis in Thiruvananthapuram following realignment of pipelines and demanded strong action against the officials responsible for the issue.

In a letter to the Minister for Water Resources, Roshy Augustine, he said that the drinking water scarcity experienced by the residents has led to public sentiment against the state government and the city corporation. "It needs to be checked if there was any intentional move to cause this issue. The lapses of officials who have no knowledge about the water supply network of the city also need to be probed," V K Prasanth said in the letter.

According to the MLA, KWA's initial notification regarding the work was that the water supply would be affected totally in 33 wards and partially in 12 wards between September 5 and 7.

However, till today ( September 9), the water supply has not been fully restored. For five days, supply was totally disrupted, and it included 13 wards in the Vattiyoorkavu legislative assembly, Prasanth pointed out. He said that the work could have been done by closing valves at Kannetumukku, Pallimukku and Karamana.

Water supply was fully disrupted in the city for five days as part of works to shift the transmission lines to facilitate Thiruvananthapuram - Kanyakumari railway doubling works.