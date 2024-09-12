MLA Anvar's allegations: DGP to record ADGP Ajith Kumar's statement today, Vigilance probe on cards

Thiruvananthapuram: As Nilambur MLA P V Anvar's allegations against ADGP M R Ajith Kumar triggered a political row, DGP S Darvesh Saheb will record the statement of the top cop. Ajith Kumar has been asked to reach the police headquarters here on Thursday. Allegations of gold smuggling, Ridan murder and Thrissur Pooram sabotage will be examined.

It is learnt that DGP took a stern stance over the MLA's shocking revelations. At the same time, the Vigilance and Anti-Corruption Bureau (VACB) is likely to probe against the ADGP for possession of disproportionate assets. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will take a decision regarding this on Thursday.



MLA Anvar, a businessman-turned-politician and MLA from the Nilambur Assembly constituency, recently alleged that ADGP Ajithkumar tapped the phones of ministers, political leaders, and journalists. He also alleged that Ajithkumar had close ties to gold smuggling rackets and was involved in several serious crimes.

Additionally, Anvar sought action against the senior police official after news of his meeting with two RSS leaders in 2023 surfaced in the media.

However, despite criticism of the ADGP and strong demands from its few partners, including the CPI, to take action against the official, the CPM-led LDF said that no further steps would be taken until the government receives the report of the comprehensive investigation initiated into the allegations against the IPS officer made by Nilambur MLA Anvar.