Cousin expressed interest in acting; her allegations a political ploy, says complainant

Kochi: Allegations and counter-allegations have surfaced after a young woman levelled severe allegations against the complainant who made sexual harassment charges against seven people, including Malayalam actors Mukesh, Jayasurya and Edavela Babu.



The complainant has responded, claiming that the accusations against her are part of a political plot to prevent more people from coming forward to testify. She also confirmed that the woman who made the allegation is her cousin, the daughter of her mother's sister.

In a Facebook video, the actor revealed that the woman's statement was a ploy to prevent her from testifying against many prominent people. She had earlier stated that around 50 people were set to testify after Onam, and that she would give statements against two ministers, 14 MLAs, including members of the opposition, actors, and lawyers. She added that her cousin might have accepted money in exchange for spewing lies against her.

Previously, the actor had admitted to the media that she had taken the woman to Chennai in 2014. She added that her mother's sister and her daughter expressed interest in acting and that she merely explained the ways of cinema to her.

The young woman had alleged that the artist made girls sex slaves and that she was presented to a group in Chennai before reaching puberty. She added that the complainant is a part of a sex mafia. The woman has filed an official complaint to the Kerala state police chief and the chief ministers of both states.