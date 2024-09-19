Malayalam
Traffic restrictions on Aroor-Thuravoor NH from today

Onmanorama Staff
Published: September 19, 2024 03:53 PM IST
Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of NH 66. Photo: Special arrangement
Topic | Alappuzha

Alappuzha: The district police have announced that traffic restrictions will be imposed on the Aroor-Thuravoor stretch of NH 66 starting Thursday due to the ongoing construction of the elevated highway. Tile paving work is currently underway on the service road section between Aroor Temple and Aroor Church, and the following traffic arrangements have been announced to ensure a smooth flow of vehicles.

  • Vehicles heading to Ernakulam from Arookutty must take a free left at the Aroor Temple junction and then make a U-turn towards Ernakulam.
  • Vehicles travelling from Ernakulam to Alappuzha are advised to take either the Kundanoor-Thrippunithura-Puthiyakavu-Udayamperoor-Vaikkom-Thanneermukkam road or the Beach Road-Pallithodu-Chellanam coastal highway.
  • Vehicles from Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, and Alappuzha heading to Thrissur should use the MC/AC Road.
  • Additionally, heavy vehicles will be prohibited from entering Aroor from both the Ernakulam and Alappuzha sides under any circumstances.

 

