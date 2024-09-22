Shirur landslide: Suspected human bone recovered from Gangavali river

Kozhikode/ Shirur: In a major development in the search operations carried out for three people including Kozhikode native Arjun who went missing in the massive landslides at Shirur in Karnataka, a bone similar to a human was recovered from Gangavali river. The bone was recovered from the spot where retired major general Indrabalan Nair and his team marked the presence of a large metal body similar to a truck. According to witnesses, the bone looked like the part close to a human arm.



The bone has been taken to a forensic lab in Karnataka for detailed examination. If the test results confirm that the bone belonged to a human being, it would be taken for a DNA test. Arjun's brother-in-law Jithin told the media that the identity of the bone would be confirmed only after the DNA test. He added that DNA samples of Arjun's brother had already been shared with Uttara Kannada district authority.

Search for Arjun and two others resumed in Gangavali river on Saturday morning. An advanced floating dredger is deployed for the search to clear the mud accumulated in the river. Though underwater search expert Eshwar Malpe called off his search in the river following an argument with the officials, reports confirmed that he will return for the mission on Monday. The district authority denied permission to Malpe for diving in the river citing security issues in continuing the manual search along with dredging. However the district authority has granted permission to Malpe for the search.

Apart from Malpe, NDRF, army and Navy personnel will join the search.

Arjun, a truck driver disappeared from the riverbank in Shirur following a massive landslide on July 16. Even after a 13-day-long search in land and water, there was no clue about Arjun. Meanwhile, Uttara Kannada district authority confirmed that no human presence was detected in the riverbed during the search using various devices. However, the district authority decided to resume the search after the Karnataka High Court ordered the state government to resume the search.