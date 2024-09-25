Rape case against Siddique: Evidence backs woman actor’s claims

Thiruvananthapuram: Over the course of their investigation in the rape case against Malayalam actor Siddique, which spanned more than one and a half months, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) gathered an array of evidence that substantiated the complainant’s allegations. In light of this, the team sought legal advice and was informed that the case was not going to be favourable for Siddique in court.



The SIT also received information that the team that probed the recent rape and murder of a woman doctor at RG Kar Medical College in Kolkata, had strengthened their case by including even the comments passed by the Supreme Court rulings. The probe team was also reported to have meticulously examined similar verdicts and even the evidence in those cases before approaching the court.

According to the complainant's statement, she was raped in Room 101D of the Mascot Hotel in Thiruvananthapuram. She mentioned that from the room’s window, a swimming pool could be seen when the curtains were drawn.

The SIT was able to confirm these details during their evidence collection at the hotel. The victim's claim that she was accompanied by her father, mother, and a friend on the day of the incident was also verified by all three individuals.

The police had previously established, by reviewing the hotel’s register, that Siddique had checked into the hotel at midnight on January 27th and stayed until 5 pm the following day. The WhatsApp and Messenger communications provided by the complainant too were deemed strong evidence by the SIT.

The victim had disclosed her ordeal to a friend about a year after the abuse occurred, and during SIT’s interrogation, this friend corroborated her account. Following the trauma of the abuse, the victim had been under psychiatric treatment of two doctors in Panampilly Nagar, Kochi. These two doctors too gave statements confirming her mental distress and treatment.

Efforts are currently underway to locate the hotel's old visitor register in which the victim recorded her name and details upon arrival. To validate her statement, the SIT also questioned 13 hotel employees who were on duty at the time of the incident. Video footage of the room and other evidence collected from the hotel have been recorded.

Meanwhile, a team of officials from the Kowdiar village office visited the Mascot hotel on Tuesday to prepare a detailed sketch of the room and other relevant documents, which will also be submitted to the court.

Complainant alleges bid to tamper with evidence

As the investigation against Siddique gains momentum, the complainant has raised serious allegations of attempts to destroy crucial evidence, including digital records. She also claimed that efforts are being made to influence key witnesses. The complainant also expressed her concern about confidential information regarding the case being leaked through the Special Investigation Team (SIT). Dissatisfied with the way the SIT is handling the investigation, she has lodged a formal complaint with the State Police Chief.

The concerns notwithstanding, the complainant also sought to express her gratitude to the government and the SIT for taking action on her case. She held that she could not provide further details as legal proceedings are ongoing and also conveyed her relief over the court’s decision to deny Siddique anticipatory bail.

Life is a boomerang!

Shortly after news broke of the High Court’s decision to dismiss Siddique’s anticipatory bail, the complainant took to social media, writing, "Life is a boomerang. What you give, you get." The post quickly gained traction, drawing a wave of responses, with many expressing their support for her in the comments.