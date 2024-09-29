CPM branch secretary held in POCSO case in Kunnamkulam

Kunnamkulam police have arrested a CPM branch secretary on charges of sexually abusing a minor girl. The apprehended is Sebin Francis, who is employed as a school teacher. He is the CPM Chiranelur branch secretary.

The incident, which led to the case, occurred in 2023. Sebin allegedly threatened and sexually abused the Plus Two student at his home. The girl was repeatedly subjected to sexual assault.

The arrest was made by a police team led by Kunnamkulam Station House Officer U.K. Shajahan. Sebin, who is married but living separately from his wife, was exposed when the girl confided in her relatives about the abuse. A formal complaint was filed, and police registered a case of slapping charges under the POCSO act against Sebin.

Following an investigation, Sebin was arrested, subjected to a medical examination, and later remanded by the court. CPM has appointed a new branch secretary in a committee meeting.