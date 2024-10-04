ATM robbery: Accused brought to Thrissur from Tamil Nadu; evidence collection tomorrow

Thrissur: Kerala police brought the accused in the Thrissur ATM robbery case to the district on Friday. The investigation team took custody of the accused from the Tamil Nadu Police and brought them to Thrissur, where they were officially arrested.



The five accused, all from Haryana, were taken to the Thrissur District Hospital for a medical check-up. Out of the seven total suspects, one was shot dead by Tamil Nadu Police in Namakkal. Another suspect, injured in the shooting, had one of his legs amputated.

After presenting the suspects in court today, the police will conduct evidence collection tomorrow. There are seven accused in the case; Irfan, Sabir Khan, Shaukeen Khan, Mohammed Iqram, and Mubarik. The driver of the container used by the accused to escape, Jamaluddin, was the one killed in the police shooting, and Azhar Ali, who was seriously injured, later had his leg amputated.