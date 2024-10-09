No need of baby seats, child helmets for now in Kerala: Transport Minister Ganesh Kumar

Kerala's Minister for Transport, K B Ganesh Kumar, said on Wednesday that the state government would not enforce children's helmets for two-wheelers and baby seats in cars.

The minister's statement overrides Transport Commissioner Nagaraju Chakilam's recent remark that the Motor Vehicle Deparment had decided to enforce the above rules for children between four and 14.

"The government will not enforce these rules right now. Baby seats are not readily available in Kerala. Also, we will not force anyone to make their children wear helmets," Ganesh Kumar told media persons.

The minister said he would only urge parents to provide small helmets for their children if they love them. "The transport commissioner only just highlighted safety instructions from Motor Vehicle Act. But it won't be enforced now," Ganesh Kumar said.

The Minister also said the government was close to introducing digital licences. "The 2019 act doesn't say one must produce physical licence. We are going to have digital licence. When that is ready, licences will be available digitally. Those who still want a card, can approach Akshaya Centres and get one.

"Once the Finance Department sanctions, the digital licence system will come into force. People will have their licences digitally available the same day they get their licences," Ganesh Kumar said.

The Minister added at the MVD was also in the process of bringing out a mobile application that will help the public to notify traffic violations.