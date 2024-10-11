IMD sounds orange alert for TVM, Kollam today

Thiruvananthapuram: The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) predicated that the state is likely to continue experiencing heavy rain until October 17. The weather body issued an orange alert for two districts – Thiruvananthapuram and Kollam – forecasting very heavy rain between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm for Friday. A yellow alert is in place for Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur.

Yellow alert in districts

October 12 - Thiruvananthapuram, Kollam, Pathanamthitta, Alappuzha, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, and Thrissur

Octber 13 - Pathanamthitta, Kottayam, Ernakulam, Idukki, Thrissur, and Palakkad

October 14 - Idukki, Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur

October 15 - Palakkad, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Wayanad, and Kannur.

A yellow alert indicates heavy rainfall ranging from 64.5 mm to 115.5 mm.

According to the IMD’s forecast, issued at 1.00 pm, heavy rain accompanied by lightning and gusty winds, with speeds reaching up to 55 km/h, are expected across the state.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into the Kerala, Karnataka, and Lakshadweep coasts until October 14 due to the adverse weather conditions.