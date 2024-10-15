Constructive criticism of corruption: CPM defends PP Divya

Kannur: The CPM came out defending its leader and District panchayat President PP Divya, facing allegations of abetting the suicide of ADM Naveen Babu K, by saying that her comments were constructive criticism of corruption. It could imply that her words were not aimed at the ADM.

"The remarks made by the District Panchayat President at the farewell meeting were merely constructive criticism aimed at addressing corruption," the CPM Kannur District Secretariat -- the party's highest decision-making body in the district -- said in a statement.

It, however, said Divya should not have used the ADM's farewell meeting as the platform to express people's grievances. "When people experience inappropriate practices, many express their grievances to public representatives. While the comments were made in response to such grievances, it would have been better if such remarks were avoided during the farewell meeting," the party said.

The party expressed its sorrow and condolences over the passing of Naveen Babu. "The party stands with the grieving family. This is an unfortunate and unexpected death," the statement said.

The party, however, was truthful when it said that Divya's comments were "constructive criticism aimed at addressing corruption". She was talking specifically about one particular file before Naveen Babu seeking approval for a fuel station at Chengalayi grama panchayat.

Divya, who gatecrashed the ADM's farewell meeting on Monday, organised by Revenue employees, said: "I did have to call him once. It was regarding the NOC for a petrol pump in Chengalayi. I called him, requesting him to visit the site. I had to call several times for that request. Later, he informed me that he had visited the site.

"However, there was no decision made. The entrepreneur visited my office multiple times, asking if the decision had been made. I assured him that it would be done, and he kept returning to the office. At that point, I looked into the matter and called the ADM. I asked him if something could be done. But the ADM said there was a minor issue; due to a few irregularities, it was difficult to issue the NOC. This incident happened several months ago.

"Now, I’ve learned that the entrepreneur received the NOC as the ADM is leaving. Well, it’s good that the NOC was finally granted, and I know how it was issued," she said. "Don't assume that the best people are those who lead a simple life and wear a mundu and a smile."

Divya walked out of the meeting saying she would not like to be present when a memento is being given to the ADM because of a special reason. "That reason will become clear to all of you within two days," she said.

Divya had called a press meet to discuss the matter on Tuesday but the day broke the news of Naveen Kumar's suicide and widespread protest calling for her resignation and arrest by opposition parties and employees' union. They alleged the official took the extreme step because of the public humiliation.

Meanwhile, after Naveen Babu's death, the fuel station owner came out and said the official sat on his file for six months and gave the NOC on November 8, only after he bribed him Rs 98,500. He said he had WhatsAppd a complaint to the Chief Minister against the official on October 10.

However, Revenue Minister Rajan K said the government had received no complaint against Naveen Babu and called him "a capable and honest official, someone in whom responsibility could be confidently entrusted."