Didn't invite anyone to Naveen's farewell meeting: Kannur Collector contradicts Divya

Kannur: Breaking his silence over the controversy surrounding former Kannur ADM Naveen Babu's death, District Collector Arun K Vijayan said here on Saturday that he was not the organizer of Naveen Babu's farewell function and did not invite anyone to the meeting.

"The event was organised by the Staff Council; you may check the records. I was not responsible for the programme," Arun Vijayan said. However, in an anticipatory bail application filed by former District Panchayat President P P Divya, she claimed that the Collector had invited her to the farewell function.

Arun remained evasive upon asking for further information, stating that the investigation was ongoing and could not comment further. Describing Naveen's death as unfortunate, Arun expressed confidence that Naveen's family stood with him during this difficult time. Arun K Vijayan has written a letter to Naveen's family expressing his grief.