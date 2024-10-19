Rebuild Kerala Initiative - Goverment spent Rs 13.65 cr on expenses so far

The state government has spent Rs 13.65 crore in six years in terms of administrative and other expenses for Rebuild Kerala initiative (RKI) which was launched to upgrade the infrastructure in Kerala following 2018 floods. According to the figures presented in the assembly by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, the Government spent Rs 1.32 crore on rent of the RKI office, maintenance and GST. This amount was spent between 2019 and 2024 September.

Government established the Rebuild Kerala Initiative (RKI) to bring about a perceptible change in the lives and livelihoods of its citizens by adopting higher standards of infrastructure for recovery and reconstruction, and to build ecological and technical safeguards so that the restructured assets could better withstand floods in the future, the note on the website shows.

As per the figures on the RKI website, 22 projects have been completed out of 113 total projects in 14 departments. Projects to the tune of Rs 8727.56 crore have been sanctioned under RKI. The Rebuild Kerala development programme encompasses key sectors of the economy such as agriculture, animal husbandry, fisheries, forestry, land, livelihood, roads and bridges, transportation, urban services and infrastructure, water supply and sanitation, and water resources management. It also addresses cross-cutting priorities, among them climate change and disaster risk management, environment, open data and public sector strengthening.