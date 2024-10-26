Kozhikode: The Kozhikode beach witnessed the inauguration of ‘Hortus Pusthakasala’, one of the largest book fairs in the country, on Saturday evening. Organised as part of Malayala Manorama’s Hortus Literary and Cultural Festival, the fair was inaugurated by eminent writer M Mukundan.

“Kozhikode is a place that not only has good readers but also creates writers. I am an example,” said Mukundan. “Hortus is the biggest art-literary event in Kozhikode after it earned UNESCO’s ‘Literary City’ status. The festival is Malayala Manorama’s tribute to Kozhikode. Even before Hortus began, its imitations are being arranged,” he added.

Regarding the future of books, Mukundan said that people should never part with them. “Books face minor threats from technology and social media. However, these threats are of a temporary nature. Books will survive because nothing else can replace them,” he said. Moreover, he added that institutions such as Malayala Manorama will turn reading into a celebration.

New Initiatives Director of Jain Deemed University Tom Joseph, who presided over the function, said the reading habit will never die. “Changes occur only in the method of reading,” he said. “It is reading that can provide you with the most knowledge. In fact, more people read after the arrival of digital formats,” said Joseph.

Writer Lijish Kumar said literary festivals have always received a good response in Kozhikode. “The name Hortus or garden is apt for Malayala Manorama’s literary festival, as it does justice not only to Hortus Malabaricus but also the history of books,” he said. Manorama Editorial Director Jose Panachipuram, Senior Coordinating Editor Anil Radhakrishnan and writer Sana Rubina also spoke.

Mukundan handed over the first package of books to Lijish Kumar. Five new titles were released at the function – ‘Ormakalil ente priyasakhavu’ by Sarada, wife of former Chief Minister E K Nayanar; ‘Manomayi’ by C Radhakrishnan; 'Neelakkannadiyum pazhaya photoyum' by K G S; 'Neelachirakulla mookkuthy' by Sana Rubina and 'Kandu kandu perukunna kadal' by Lijish Kumar. Over three lakh books are exhibited at the fair.