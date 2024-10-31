61-year-old man gets double life sentence for abusing minor girl

Kasaragod: A fast-track court in Kanhangad sentenced a 61-year-old man to a double life sentence for sexually abusing a 12-year-old girl.

The girl was assaulted during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020, when she was in Class 6 and continued till November 2021, just before the schools reopened, said Adv A Gangadharan, the special public prosecutor trying sexual crimes against children.

The convict has been identified as Kunhikrishnan K V of Ashari Moola at Thimiri village in Chapparapadavu grama panchayat near Taliparamba. "He used to take the girl to his bedroom upstairs and abuse her," he said.

The special court found him guilty of repeated aggravated penetrative sexual assault of a minor girl under Section 5 (l) of the Protection of Children against Sexual Offence (POCSO) Act. It sentenced him to life imprisonment and a fine of Rs 1.5 lakh under Section 6 (1) of the POCSO Act. If the fine is not paid, Kunhikrishnan will have to serve another six months in prison.

The court also handed him two seven-year prison terms after finding him guilty of Sections 9 (l), 9 (m), and 10 of the POCSO Act for repeated and aggravated sexual assault on a child below 12 years. He has been fined Rs 50,000 under the two sections. The case was investigated by Cheemeni Sub-Inspector Ajitha K.