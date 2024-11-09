Tirur Deputy Tahasildar missing case: 3 arrested for extortion, fake POCSO case threats

Malappuram: Police arrested three people on Saturday in connection with the case of missing Deputy Tahsildar PB Chalib from Tirur. The apprehended are Shafeeq and Faisal from Randathani and Ajmal from Vettichira, who allegedly extorted Rs 10 lakh from Chalib by threatening him with a fabricated POCSO case. They reportedly warned Chalib that they would destroy his family’s reputation if he did not comply.

Due to the continued threats, Chalib left his home. He had been reported missing since Wednesday evening but returned home at midnight on Friday. He reportedly told his wife over the phone that he had left due to mental stress.

Chalib left his office on Wednesday evening and informed his wife that he would return home late. He mentioned he was supposed to leave for an Excise Department raid. Around 8 pm, when she enquired again, he texted her that he was near Valancherry.

Later, his phone was switched off, and Chalib could not be reached. The family started searching for him, and when they couldn't find him, they filed a missing person complaint with the police.