Man on the run for online trade fraud arrested from Karipur airport

Sulthan Bathery: Sulthan Bathery Police have arrested the key accused of a Rs 13 lakh online fraud at Kozhikode airport, a year after he absconded.

The accused, P Vaishakh, 29, from Sulthan Bathery, had duped several people by promising them big dividends for investing in his online trade platform.

According to Sulthan Bathery police, Vaisakh was taken into custody from Karipur after the airport security wing informed the police about his arrival on Saturday night. Viasakh was on the run since the victims approached the police demanding their money. For more than a year, he has been working in the Middle East, police said.

Though there were many complainants, only one victim, a native of Puthankunnu, proceeded earnestly with the case. Police said the accused collected Rs 13 lakh from the complainant between July 2021 and September 2023. Neither Vaisakh returned the money 'invested' nor paid the person the 'dividend' promised. The case was registered in November 2023.

The police team that arrested Vaishakh included Sub Inspector Prashobh, Additional Sub Inspector Sumesh, and Civil Police Officers KK Anil and Anith. The accused was produced at the Judicial First Class Magistrate Court and was remanded to judicial custody for 14 days.