Odisha gang held in Kochi with 57kg ganja

Kochi: The District Anti-Narcotic Special Action Force (DANSAF) has arrested a gang in Kalamassery for allegedly smuggling a large quantity of cannabis. The gang, hailing from Odisha, was caught with 57 kilograms of cannabis hidden in seven trolley bags.

Each bag contained between five and seven packets of the drug. The team apprehended the suspects at the railway station. The cannabis was smuggled in trolley bags of various colours, including blue, green, and black. The accused will soon be produced in court. Further investigation is underway.