Thiruvananthapuram: The much-anticipated results of the Wayanad Lok Sabha, Chelakkara, and Palakkad assembly byelections will be declared on Saturday. Vote counting began at 8 am on Friday. The elections saw intense campaigns by major political parties, including the Congress-led UDF, the BJP-led NDA, and the CPM-led LDF, each vying to secure a stronghold in the state.

The initial trends suggest a comfortable victory for Priyanka Gandhi in Wayanad and a tough fight between BJP's C Krishnakumar and UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil in Palakkad. In Chelakkara, LDF's UR Pradeep has secured a lead in the first round of counting.

The byelections were necessitated due to sitting legislators vacating their seats for various reasons, including moving to the Lok Sabha. While Wayanad is the spotlight for Priyanka Gandhi Vadra’s electoral debut, Palakkad has emerged as a fierce triangular battle, and Chelakkara remains a test of the LDF's ability to retain its traditional stronghold.

With voter turnout dipping in all three constituencies compared to previous elections, political analysts are eager to see how this will impact the outcomes.

Wayanad

In Wayanad, all eyes are on Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, who is making her electoral debut in this Congress stronghold, previously represented by her brother Rahul Gandhi. The UDF is hopeful of retaining the seat with a substantial majority, even as voter turnout dropped to 64.72%, down from 72.92% in 2021 and 80.33% in 2019. Rahul Gandhi had vacated the seat to represent Raebareli in the Lok Sabha, making way for Priyanka's candidacy.

The dip in turnout has raised concerns within the UDF about a potential decline in Priyanka’s majority, although party leaders assert that her presence alone will boost their vote share. The LDF and BJP, fielding Sathyan Mokeri and Navya Haridas respectively, have attributed the low turnout to voter fatigue, claiming the byelection was unnecessary.

Palakkad

The Palakkad byelection has turned into a closely fought battle between the BJP, UDF, and LDF, with voter turnout dropping to 70.51% from 75.37% in 2021. Palakkad went to the polls after former MLA Shafi Parambil was elected to the Lok Sabha from Vadakara.

The UDF remains confident that their candidate, Rahul Mamkootathil, will win with a five-digit majority. The LDF, led by Dr P Sarin, is banking on a strategic comeback of the party, with CPM leaders seeing the byelection as an opportunity to lay the groundwork for the next state assembly elections. BJP candidate C Krishnakumar and state party president K Surendran are also optimistic about securing a comfortable win with significant support from the BJP-dominated Palakkad municipality.

Chelakkara

In Chelakkara, a traditional LDF bastion, the CPM is fielding former MLA UR Pradeep to defend the seat. The UDF, represented by former MP Ramya Haridas, is determined to exploit anti-incumbency sentiments to wrest the constituency from the LDF. BJP's K Balakrishnan is also in the fray, aiming to improve the party’s performance in this reserved constituency.

Voter turnout in Chelakkara was recorded at 72.51%, a noticeable drop from 77.40% in 2021. The byelection became necessary after K Radhakrishnan was elected to the Lok Sabha from the Alathur seat.