Wayanad Byelection Result 2024 Live Updates: As the Wayanad byelection result approaches on Saturday, all eyes are on the constituency where Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is making her electoral debut. According to Manorama News, the UDF candidate has won 70 percent of the votes counted till 10.30 am. Priyanka is leading by 2,10,353 votes.

Wayanad, the Congress stronghold was previously represented by Priyanka's brother, Rahul Gandhi. According to figures released by the Election Commission at around 9.50 am, Priyanka received 86,303 votes with LDF's Sathyan Mokeri at second with 26,245 and BJP's Navya Haridas third with 16,223.

The UDF is confident of retaining the seat with a significant majority despite a noticeable decline in voter turnout—64.72% this year, compared to 72.92% in 2021 and 80.33% in 2019. Rahul Gandhi vacated the seat to represent Raebareli in the Lok Sabha, paving the way for Priyanka’s candidacy.

The lower turnout has raised concerns within the UDF about a potential dip in Priyanka's victory margin, although party leaders are optimistic that her presence will invigorate their voter base. Meanwhile, the LDF and BJP, represented by Satyan Mokeri and Navya Haridas respectively, have attributed the reduced turnout to voter fatigue and criticised the byelection as unnecessary.