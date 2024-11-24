Palakkad: Dr P Sarin, the Left-backed independent candidate in the recent Palakkad assembly bypoll, defended the controversial newspaper advertisements supporting his candidacy. Speaking on Sunday, Sarin stated that the ads were necessary to convey specific messages to a targeted audience. "The advertisements appeared in just two newspapers to minimise expenses while effectively reaching the desired readers. This approach allowed us to tailor the insights of the campaign to them," he explained.

The advertisements, published on the eve of the Palakkad bypoll in Siraj, the official mouthpiece of the Samastha AP faction, and Suprabhatham, backed by the EK faction of Samastha, stirred a political row in Kerala. They prominently targeted Sandeep Varier, a former BJP member who recently joined Congress. The ads included screenshots of Varier's past social media posts, alleging communal propaganda. "Sandeep Varier’s posts, even compared to Hindu Aikyavedi leader Sasikala, were alarmingly anti-minority. Congress accepted this ‘pot of communal poison’ while rejecting Dr P Sarin, a truly secular individual," the content read.

Reflecting on his campaign, Sarin admitted feeling fatigued, having contested three elections in the past three and a half years. "I am not considering any more elections for now. Political service is not limited to contesting polls," he told Manorama News, addressing criticisms of ambition. He denied accusations that his switch from Congress to the Left was motivated by personal gains, stating, "I left Congress because they failed to address the issues I raised, not because of candidacy denial."

Sarin reaffirmed his commitment to the Left Democratic Front (LDF) and his political journey. "There are promises I made earlier that I intend to fulfil. Election results won’t alter my plans, but the insights gained from them will guide future actions. The party will also conduct analyses at both booth and general levels to improve."

Sarin finished third in the Palakkad bypoll, where UDF's Rahul Mamkootathil won with a record margin of 18,840 votes, placing BJP's C Krishnakumar in second.