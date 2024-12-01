Kottayam: Kerala Congress (M) general secretary and former MLA Stephen George rubbished reports about his party's plan to rejoin the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF). Terming the reports baseless, George declared that the party would uphold its credibility among the public. Party chief Jose K Mani is yet to respond to the reports.

“ We will not switch from the LDF to the UDF like changing clothes. The party has not held any discussions with UDF leadership. Such reports are baseless. UDF expelled our party from its fold. The leadership did not consider KM Mani's 45-year-long alliance with the front while asking us to quit,” said George.

He also criticised the media for fabricating false news to damage the party's credibility and reputation.

According to some news reports, KC(M) is unsatisfied with the alleged sabotaging of the rubber price stabilisation fund and Karunya scheme under the LDF government. The Muslim League and Christian religious leadership took the initiative to hold talks regarding KC(M)'s re-entry to the UDF.

However, George asserted that his party was satisfied with the LDF. He added that the left front never mistreated the party. Amid the rumours, senior Congress leader Thiruvanchoor Radhakrishnan told Manorama News that he wants every party to rejoin the front.

KC(M) joined LDF during the local body elections in December 2020. In the 2021 assembly elections, the party won five of the 12 contested seats.