Kozhikode: Fourteen people, including two children, sustained injuries on Saturday after a bus collided with a truck in Thengilakadavu, Mavoor. The incident occurred around 10.30 am when a bus travelling to Kozhikode rammed into a truck that suddenly applied the brakes.

"The collision caused two women on the bus to be thrown out of the vehicle," said Rajith Mavoor, a local resident, while speaking to Onmanorama. The injured were taken to Kozhikode Government Medical College and nearby private hospitals for treatment.

None of the injured are in critical condition, and the bus driver also escaped with minor injuries. "No case has been registered so far, but further investigations are underway," said an officer of Mavoor Police Station.