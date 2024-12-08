Kochi: A 54-year-old man died by suicide at the Thiruvankulam Temple premises here on Sunday, reportedly fearing threats from goons.

The deceased left a suicide note claiming that two men, Harish and Manikyan, assaulted him on December 5 and threatened to kill him.

The accused, known as habitual offenders, allegedly attacked Babu following a dispute over his failure to reach the police station on time to facilitate their release on bail, reported Manorama News. Harish and Manikyan remain absconding. Further investigations are underway.