Kochi: Prominent nephrologist and senior surgeon Dr George P Abraham was found dead at his farmhouse in Thuruthissery, near Nedumbassery. A suicide note recovered from the scene cited old age and health issues as reasons for the extreme step.



Dr Abraham had arrived at the farmhouse with his younger brother on Sunday evening and later sent him away. He was found hanging later that night.

His funeral will be held at 1 pm today at St George Jacobite Syrian Church, Cheruthottukunnel, near Infopark Phase-2.

A senior surgeon in the nephrology department of a private hospital in Ernakulam, Dr Abraham was a well-known figure in the field of kidney transplantation. Born in Brahmapuram, he resided at Kooliyatt House, Elamkulam.