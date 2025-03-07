Kollam: A development policy document for New Kerala presented by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan at the ongoing CPM State Conference in Kollam has sparked controversy by suggesting the classification of people based on income levels and imposing fees accordingly. The document also proposes increasing fees and taxes in sectors where hikes have not been implemented for an extended period.

The document also recommends handing over public sector enterprises to private players, developing tourism projects through public-private partnerships (PPP), and making a firm declaration that the SilverLine project will be implemented.

These significant policy shifts, including the imposition of cess, are outlined in the 41-page document titled "New Pathways for Leading New Kerala," presented by Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday. This document builds upon the previous state conference's policy paper, "The Party's Perspective on New Kerala."

"We should explore the possibility of imposing cess and assess whether all free services should be extended to all sections of society, including the wealthy. The feasibility of categorising people based on income levels and imposing fees accordingly should also be examined', reads the proposal.

The Chief Minister advocates for cess and fee hikes as a way to tackle the state's financial crisis. The document suggests that all forms of capital investment that do not harm public interest should be welcomed.

It further states that there are several sectors where fees have remained unchanged for years. Resource mobilisation should focus on identifying these areas. The policy document also calls for the creation of a dedicated system to mobilise investments from the public as part of the government's financial recovery strategy.

Key Suggestions

• Efficient Revenue Collection: All lease-based income from different sectors should be collected promptly. Segments where only nominal taxes exist should be identified for potential development.

• Restructuring of Public Sector Units: Public sector enterprises that cannot be revived should be restructured under a public-private partnership (PPP) model. Contracts can be entered into with private entities interested in managing such establishments.

• Private Industrial Parks: New private industrial parks will be established to boost economic growth and attract investments.

• Superfast Multi-Modal Transport System: A high-speed, integrated public transportation network combining railways, metro, road, and water transport will be developed.

• Capital Zone Development Plan: A comprehensive capital zone will be developed. The plan comprises port-based development in Vizhinjam, logistics parks, Shipbuilding units, warehousing facilities and dedicated development zones

Leaders turn greedy

Meanwhile, the functioning report of the CPM has made a scathing observation, stating that with the party's continued hold on power, some leaders have become increasingly greedy for wealth. It also warned that if unchecked, this trend could spell trouble for the party's future.

The report accuses the party comrades of accumulating wealth beyond their known sources of income. The party members are also engaging in collective business ventures using unaccounted money. It also takes note of the presence of quotation gangs in the state that also involved party members.

The five-part report, presented by CPM State Secretary MV Govindan, also underscores the urgent need for reforms within the party, stressing that leaders and members alike must undergo a thorough transformation from top to bottom.

No alliance with IUML

The functioning report has reaffirmed the party's decision to continue its post-Lok Sabha election stance on minority politics. The report makes it clear that the party will strongly oppose the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI), and Jamaat-e-Islami alike.

But while maintaining its opposition to these groups, the CPM also aims to engage in discussions on minority politics as a strategy intended to attract votes of IUML followers.