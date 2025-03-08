Kochi: A man died after a car ran over him in North Paravur on Friday night. The deceased, Prem Kumar (40), a resident of Paravur Stadium Road, was reportedly intoxicated and lying unconscious on the road when the incident occurred.

The car ran over his head, causing severe injuries. He was rushed to Kalamassery Medical College Hospital, but doctors could not save him. Fatal head injuries and excessive blood loss caused his death, reported Manorama News.

The police have registered a case against the car driver under Section 106(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing death by negligence. Further investigation is underway.