Kochi: A Maldivian national who was critically injured after being attacked by a dangerous barracuda fish during a fishing expedition has got a fresh lease of life at a private hospital in Kochi.

The 32-year-old Maldivian man was attacked by the fish while he was collecting sea cucumbers from the ocean floor as part of traditional Maldivian fishing at night. Barracuda belongs to the tiger fish family. The fish bite caused severe injuries to his spinal cord and vertebrae at the back of his neck.

The man was rushed to a hospital in the Maldives and he was immediately airlifted to Amrita Hospital in Kochi for advanced medical treatment, considering the critical nature of the injury.

Fragments of fish tooth extracted from his spinal cord. Photo: Special Arrangement

The medical experts at the Kochi hospital discovered that the barracuda's sharp teeth had deeply penetrated his spinal cord, leading to paralysis of his left arm and leg. Further tests revealed that more than 10 fragments of the fish’s teeth were embedded in his spinal cord.

A team of specialists, led by Dr Sajesh Menon and Dr Dalwin Thomas from the neurosurgery department, performed a highly complex surgery to remove the embedded teeth and repair the damage. Following the successful procedure, the patient was moved to the ward for further recovery, the hospital said in a statement.

Barracuda attacks have been reported in the Maldives before, with several victims succumbing to their injuries due to the lack of specialised medical care. Expressing gratitude to the hospital, the patient’s brother said the family was deeply worried about his survival.