Malappuram: A student who sustained severe injuries in the KSRTC bus accident at Perinthalmanna’s Thiroorkkad passed away while undergoing treatment at a private hospital here on Sunday. The deceased is Shanfa (20), a native of Wandoor and daughter of Parancherry Noushad. Shanfa, who was travelling on the bus, suffered a head injury in the accident. 

The road mishap occurred on Saturday evening when the KSRTC bus, en route to Palakkad from Kozhikode, collided with a lorry carrying cattle to Malappuram. The death toll in the accident rose to two on Sunday after Shanfa succumbed to her injuries.

Sreenanda (21), a native of Mananarkkad, was killed in the accident on Saturday. The final-year degree student of Mannarkkad Universal College, who was a passenger on the bus, reportedly breathed her last soon after the accident.

A total of 22 people were injured in the accident. Shanfa’s last rites will be held at Wandoor Pallikunnu Juma Masjid after the post-mortem.

