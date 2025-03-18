Kollam: For the Railway police in Kollam, what began as a routine probe investigation into a suspected train accident soon developed into a far more sinister story-- one that connected a bloodstained car, a violent attack, and a young life cut short. As police pieced together the details, they uncovered a chilling link between the victim of the railway incident and the fatal stabbing of a college student earlier that evening.



It was in the evening that the railway police first received an alert about a person being fatally hit by a train. Though the accident had occurred near the railway overbridge, officers had to search the area extensively before locating the body.

During this search, the Railway cops also spotted a car stained with blood. Assuming that the individual who had arrived in the car had taken own life, they immediately alerted the Kollam East police.

Meanwhile, the Kollam East police had already been dispatched to Uliyakkovil following reports of a student being stabbed. It was around the same time that they also received news of the railway accident.

Upon reaching the site and inspecting the car’s registration details, they discovered that it was owned by Raju, an officer in the District Crime Records Bureau. Further investigation confirmed that the deceased was Raju’s son, Thejas Raj.

Soon afterwards, another chilling revelation emerged--Thejas was the same person who had fatally stabbed Febin George Gomas, a student from Uliyakovil, earlier that evening.

Initial reports suggested that a body was found inside the car parked under the Chemmanmukku railway overbridge. However, it later became clear that the car had been parked at the spot before the individual jumped in front of the train.

Vilappuram turns into a scene of bloodshed

The car bore blood stains on both its front and rear sides, as well as inside. Similarly, the area surrounding the house on Vilappuram Mathruka Nagar Road, where Febin was attacked, was covered in blood, with streaks staining the road.

Febin, who was stabbed inside the house, had run outside in an attempt to escape. He managed to reach the main road but collapsed within 20 minutes.

It was Unnimon, an autorickshaw driver from a nearby stand, who rushed Febin to a private hospital in Kollam. He recalled being approached by a biker who requested him to reach Mathruka Nagar for a medical emergency.

"When I arrived, I saw a young man lying by the roadside, with his parents sitting nearby," Unnimon said. Following Febin’s father’s instructions, he immediately took the injured youth to the hospital. Febin’s father also informed him that he worked as a driver for one of the doctors at the same hospital.

Motive

According to police, Thejas plotted the crime to take revenge on Febin’s sister for refusing to marry him. Thejas and Febin’s sister had been in a relationship since their college days. Although both families had agreed to their marriage, the woman suddenly ended the relationship after securing a job at a bank. As Thejas persistently tried to rekindle their romance, her family intervened and blocked him from contacting her.

"Thejas reportedly took his own life after stabbing his friend and father due to distress over a broken marriage proposal. The tragic incident occurred on the night of March 17, 2025, around 8 pm," the FIR stated.

Febin, a beloved youngster

Local residents and neighbours only have words of praise for Febin and his family. "A very good family, and each of them is a wonderful human being," they say. His college teachers, too, spoke highly of him.

Febin was known to be hard-working. After college, he worked as a delivery partner for an online food delivery service to cover his educational expenses. His father, George, worked as a driver at a private hospital in Kollam, while his mother, Daisy, had previously worked at an Anganwadi. Locals mentioned that she had recently secured a new job through the Employment Exchange. Febin’s sister, Flory, is an employee at the Federal Bank in Kozhikode.

Febin’s father undergoes an emergency surgery

While being attacked by Thejas, Febin’s father, George Gomas (Joji), too had sustained a stab wound. Initially thought to be minor injury, further examination at the hospital revealed that it caused internal bleeding. He was immediately rushed for emergency surgery.