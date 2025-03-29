Kannur: The Kerala State Audit Department has found that 82 percent of Kannur University's temporary employees were recruited for nonexistent posts. The 2022-23 audit report, the latest available, revealed that the highest number of excess appointments—121—were made in teaching positions not approved by the government. The report said the university has 36 approved temporary teaching posts but appointed 157 ad hoc teachers in 2022-2023.

The university also recruited dieticians, physiotherapists, electricians, computer operators, liaison officers, a special officer for land acquisition, and hostel matrons -- all for posts unsanctioned by the government. Notably, the university’s Ordinance has no provision for positions such as matron, liaison officer, special officer for land acquisition, or technical assistant.

A 2021 government order mandates prior state approval for ad hoc appointments, but the university hired more employees in posts not sanctioned by the government, the audit report said. Overall, the university spent Rs 10.97 crore on salaries for 403 temporary employees, of whom 332, or 82%, were recruited against unapproved positions.



While the university withheld excess salary details, Onmanorama's estimates, based on average salaries, show that Rs 8.53 crore -- or 77.75% of the contract staff's salary budget -- was spent on surplus recruitment across 18 posts. This figure could rise further, as ad hoc professors, if hired, likely earn more than the average, while salaries for other non-teaching posts remain relatively uniform within their categories.



According to the audit report, Kannur University’s largest excess hires were in teaching posts (121), followed by part-time sweepers (72), assistants (57), security guards (28), gardeners (9), nurses (6), doctors (5), office assistants (6), and technical assistants (5).

"Appointments to posts not sanctioned by the government create a financial burden on the university," the audit report stated, stressing that such positions should only be created and filled with government approval.



The report also flagged inconsistencies in hiring practices for these unauthorized posts. The university relies on various methods, including Employment Exchange, walk-in interviews, Syndicate recommendations, and Kudumbasree, with appointments made on a contract, daily wage, or honorarium basis.



Kannur University Senate member Shino P Jose suggested that the university’s reluctance to seek approval for essential posts such as gardeners, doctors, and nurses could be linked to the fact that all non-teaching positions are filled through the Kerala Public Service Commission. "Leaving these posts unapproved creates room for discretionary appointments," said Jose, the state secretary of the Kerala Private College Teachers' Association, affiliated with the Congress-led United Democratic Front (UDF).