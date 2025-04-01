Thiruvananthapuram: The Excise Department raided the men’s hostel of University College at Palayam here on Tuesday. The team, led by Excise Inspector Harikrishnan, confiscated a small amount of ganja after searching 15 rooms out of 240.

According to officials, 20 grams of ganja was seized from one of the rooms. The officials added that no students were present in the room where the banned substance was recovered. The raid was conducted based on a tip-off.

Manorama News reported that the officials quickly concluded the raid before checking all the rooms. It is alleged that the excise officials wound up the raid following CPM's intervention.

In March, Kochi police seized 2 kilograms of ganja from the Periyar Men’s Hostel of the Government Polytechnic College in Kalamassery. Initially, police nabbed three students following the seizure. Later, six individuals, including drug peddlers, were arrested.