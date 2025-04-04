Thiruvananthapuram: A six-year-old boy died of strangulation after a shawl accidentally got entangled around his neck while he was playing in Aruvikkara. The deceased has been identified as Advaith (6), son of Ambu and Sreeja of Sribhavan, Idathara, Aruvikkara. The incident occurred on Thursday afternoon when the shawl tightened around his neck while he was playing with pieces of cloth.



At the time, only his grandparents were at home, as his parents were at work. Around 4 pm, his grandfather found him seated on a chair with the shawl wrapped around his neck. He immediately alerted neighbours and rushed the child to Aruvikkara Community Health Centre, but he had already passed away.

ADVERTISEMENT

The body has been shifted to Thiruvananthapuram Medical College Hospital. Aruvikkara police have registered a case in connection with the incident.