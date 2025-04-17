Mananthavady: A 29-year-old man died after a tree branch fell on him while he was cutting trees on the premises of Government College, Thonichal, around 11 am on Thursday. The deceased, Kallippadathu Rajesh, was a native of Quarry Road, Peechangode.

Local residents rushed him to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady, but he succumbed to severe head injuries, according to doctors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mananthavady police conducted the inquest and registered a case for unnatural death. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. Rajesh is survived by his mother, Shylaja, and siblings Sudheesh and Radhika.