Wayanad man dies after tree branch falls on him
Mail This Article
×
Mananthavady: A 29-year-old man died after a tree branch fell on him while he was cutting trees on the premises of Government College, Thonichal, around 11 am on Thursday. The deceased, Kallippadathu Rajesh, was a native of Quarry Road, Peechangode.
Local residents rushed him to the Government Medical College Hospital in Mananthavady, but he succumbed to severe head injuries, according to doctors.
Mananthavady police conducted the inquest and registered a case for unnatural death. The body was handed over to the family after an autopsy. Rajesh is survived by his mother, Shylaja, and siblings Sudheesh and Radhika.
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.