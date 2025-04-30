Thiruvananthapuram: How will IAS officer Sarada Muraleedharan spend her days after retirement as Chief Secretary of Kerala on April 30? It will not surprise those close to Sarada that she could either be playing the piano or watching some favourite movies – tasks she could not engage in due to her busy schedule as the top bureaucrat of the state. In fact, they know that Sarada has always taken her work seriously and loved a simple life.

Meanwhile, there is talk in official circles that the post of the private secretary to the Chief Minister has been left vacant to accommodate Sarada. However, Sarada told ‘Malayala Manorama’ in an interview that, for the time being, she has no plans to take up any position in the government or other sectors.

Excerpts from the interview:

As a woman, how was your life in the civil service?

My mother has told me that though society tolerates many defects of men, it does not allow such concessions to women. "Society recognises women only when they perform twice as well as men," she added. Mother was right. Women have to put in double the effort as men to earn recognition. But the conditions at the workplace are better in Kerala, compared to other states, as far as civil service is concerned.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are your major achievements during your 35-year-long career in the civil service?

I could play a role in women’s empowerment by integrating Kudumbashree with the local bodies. The Finance Commission allotted an amount of Rs 3 lakh crore to local body institutions when I was the Joint Secretary in the Central Panchayati Raj Ministry. When the project was prepared, Kerala was our model. During the term of the present government, I could also be a part of the campaign to eradicate extreme poverty in the state.

How challenging was your term as Chief Secretary, which lasted eight months?

My first challenge was rehabilitation of the survivors of the devastating landslides in Wayanad. While rescue efforts during such disasters receive widespread support, the government is alone in implementing follow-up measures. We had to convince many people who criticized the measures we took. I also had to tackle several administrative issues, including the one in Kannur (Sarada was referring to the suicide of ADM Naveen Babu).

Did the dispute between IAS officers A Jayathilak and N Prasanth create headaches for you?

I do not wish to comment on the dispute between officers. I only wish to state that, as Chief Secretary, it was my misfortune to witness it.

ADVERTISEMENT

How have you planned your future?

Currently, I wish to lead a life without any planning. On vacating my official residence, I will shift to my family home at Vazhuthacaud in Thiruvananthapuram. But, it is in Kozhikode that I wish to take up permanent residence.

Colour controversy

Sarada also spoke about the abuse she faced over her complexion. She said that the person who humiliated her occupies a very prominent position, and he had not apologised to her even though they had interacted on several occasions after the controversy erupted.

“I do not wish to name him. My revelation led to a very positive public discussion on the issue. I have no intention to divert that effective discussion to the controversy,” said Sarada.