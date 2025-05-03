Kannur: Gold ornaments worth Rs 21 lakh were stolen from a wedding house in Karivalloor here. According to Manorama News, the wedding of Arjun and Aarcha took place on May 1. A day after the ceremony, 30 sovereigns of gold belonging to the bride, which were kept in the wardrobe at the groom’s house, were found missing.

Payyannur police have launched an investigation over the newlywed woman's complaint. Officials suspect that individuals familiar with the wedding and the family's movements may be involved. Visitors to the house and workers are under scrutiny, police said.

ADVERTISEMENT

As there was no CCTV installed at the house, police have begun collecting footage from nearby houses and shops. On Saturday, forensic experts and a dog squad visited the house to gather evidence.