Malappuram: A 42-year-old woman from Valanchery in Malappuram district has tested positive for the Nipah virus. She was admitted to a private hospital in Perinthalmanna three days ago, and the National Institute of Virology in Pune confirmed the infection on Thursday noon.

According to the Health Department, the woman is in critical condition. So far, no symptoms have been observed among her close contacts or relatives. Health Minister Veena George, currently in Palakkad, is expected to visit Malappuram soon to assess the situation.

Authorities have announced that strict restrictions will be imposed in the area where the woman lived, following a thorough assessment. A high-level meeting will be convened shortly to chart a route map of her recent movements, identify symptomatic individuals, and trace the source of the infection.

This development comes nearly a year after a 14-year-old boy from Pandikkad died of the virus while undergoing treatment at Kozhikode Medical College Hospital. However, the Health Department successfully contained the spread of the disease in that instance.