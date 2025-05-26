Aluva: The old market in Aluva, which was established during the rule of the Maharajas, and one among the important marketplaces in central Kerala, is now history. The work on a new, multi-storey market complex with all modern facilities will be inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.

The demolition of the old market was started 10 years ago, but could be completed only now. Incidentally, the then chief minister Oommen Chandy had laid the foundation stone to construct a new Rs 9-crore market, but the work did not progress due to various reasons, including opposition from various quarters, legal challenges and difficulties in obtaining loans.

In all the local body and Assembly elections that followed, the delay in completing the project was the main allegation raised by the opposition in the Aluva municipality, where the UDF has been in power, against the governing body. With the next local body polls around the corner, the organisers, including Anwar Sadat MLA and municipal chairperson M O John, are making all efforts to conduct a grand ceremony to mark the start of the construction.

The final challenge faced by the project was the refusal of a section of shopkeepers to vacate from the old market, despite a High Court order in favour of the municipality. However, the municipality authorities razed their shops using earth movers with the help of the police last week. Currently, the venue of the inaugural function is being built at the spot.

The upcoming market will have four floors and a total area of 1,82,308 square feet. It will have facilities such as a riverside restaurant, supermarket, 88 shops, lift, escalator, ramp, cold storage facilities for fish and meat and a waste management plant.

While the chief minister will inaugurate the work at 3 pm on Tuesday, Minister for Fisheries and Culture Saji Cherian will preside over the function. Central Minister of State for Fisheries and Animal Husbandry George Kurian and state’s Industries Minister P Rajeev will be the chief guests. Benny Behanan, MP, will release the master plan of the project. Jeby Mather MP, who had initially launched the project by including it in the budget and preparing a detailed project report (DPR) while she was the vice-chairperson of the municipality, will offer felicitations.