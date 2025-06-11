The Kerala High Court has allowed a convict prisoner to take seven days’ leave to help his child secure admission to Class 11, underscoring the importance of a father’s role in a child’s education. The order was issued on Tuesday, June 10, by Justice P V Kunhikrishnan after the convict’s wife moved the court when prison authorities denied her initial request for parole, citing lack of provisions.

The child had scored an impressive 6 A+ and 2 A grades in the SSLC examination. The court directed that the mark list be produced and observed that it could not “shut its eyes” to the plea of such a bright student.

“The basic rights of the convict include the right of a father to ensure good education for his child,” the court said. “A father's presence plays a vital role in a child’s higher education journey by offering emotional support, guidance and mentorship.”

Justice Kunhikrishnan noted that while convicts lose certain rights during incarceration, their children should not be deprived of parental support during crucial educational transitions. The court granted the prisoner seven days of emergency leave to assist in arranging the child’s admission and related formalities.

(With LiveLaw inputs.)