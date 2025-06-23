Muvattupuzha: Marking the end of weeks of protests and public inconvenience, the Muvattupuzha public crematorium has been fully restored and reopened for use.

According to Municipal Chairman P P Eldhose, the facility has been made operational after completing essential repair and maintenance work at a cost of ₹3.95 lakh, drawn from the municipality’s own funds. The upgraded facility is now capable of handling more than one cremation per day.

Operations at the crematorium had come to a halt after a serious technical fault occurred with extreme heat from the cremation chamber, reaching up to 1,200°C, was being drawn directly into the blower fan due to a malfunction in the scrubbing tank. This led to the breakdown of vital components.

As part of the repair works, components such as the blower fan, bearings and shafts were replaced. The duct system leading to the fan was rebuilt and the cremation bed, damaged by intense heat,was fully restored. A damaged burner was also replaced and thermal protection covers for all burners were reconstructed. The scrubbing tank, which had failed due to aging, has now been entirely rebuilt.

The temporary closure of the crematorium caused significant difficulties for residents of Muvattupuzha and nearby panchayats, forcing grieving families to travel to crematoriums as far as Thodupuzha and Perumbavoor. Long waits at these facilities had led to strong public outcry and protests.

Chairman Eldhose also pointed out that while some tried to politicise the delay due to the technical challenges, the public ultimately recognised the genuine efforts made to restore the crematorium.

In addition to serving Muvattupuzha, the crematorium is used by residents from surrounding panchayats and areas as far as Koothattukulam and Kadayiruppu. Taking note of its importance, the repair work was carried out on a war footing to ensure early reopening, the chairman said.