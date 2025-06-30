Kalady: Three homes in Kalady Panchayat have been electrified free of charge under the Velicham Project, jointly implemented by the NSS unit of Adi Shankara Institute of Engineering and Technology and the Rotary Club of Cochin Airport. The initiative aims to bring power connections to families who have struggled to electrify their residences.

The electrical work, carried out free of cost to the beneficiaries, is being performed by student volunteers under the supervision of technical experts and college faculty.

NSS Programme Officer Sijo George and Rotary Club President Dr Sunil J Ilanthattu confirmed that additional houses will be brought online as part of this scheme.

