Thiruvananthapuram: Education Minister V Sivankutty has once again reacted to the Central Board of Film Certification’s objection to the name of the lead character in the upcoming Malayalam film Janaki vs State of Kerala, which stars Union Minister Suresh Gopi.

“My name is Sivankutty… Will the censor board be coming this way?!” Sivankutty wrote on social media. Earlier, the minister had also quipped whether it is a “censor board or senseless board.”

CBFC had informally objected to the title and character name 'Janaki' for a rape victim, citing religious sensitivities. The Kerala High Court on Monday questioned the CBFC’s objection while hearing a plea filed by the film’s production company, M/s Cosmos Entertainments, seeking urgent certification for the film, which was scheduled for global release on June 27.

"She is the victim? If a rapist is named Rama, Krishna, or Janaki, I may be able to understand. Here, she is a heroine fighting for the cause of justice," Justice N Nagaresh remarked, questioning how such a portrayal could be objectionable.

Meanwhile, various film bodies under the aegis of the Film Employees Federation of Kerala (FEFKA) staged a protest recently in Thiruvananthapuram against the move to censor films. The Association of Malayalam Movie Artists (AMMA), Kerala Film Producers’ Association, and TV artists in the state also joined the protest held in front of the Censor Board’s regional office at the Chitranjali Studio Complex.

