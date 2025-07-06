Kannur: “It is books and libraries that made me an actor,” actor Indrans has said. He was speaking at the People’s Award ceremony for Libraries and Library Workers, instituted by the People’s Mission for Social Development.

Indrans, who presented the awards along with renowned writer T Padmanabhan, spoke about how books shaped his worldview and craft. "I see the world through books. It is from the characters in those books that I shaped the characters I played," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, he lamented the decline of libraries, noting, "It is unfortunate that libraries did not grow alongside me. The moral decay in society, no matter how much we advance, stems from the decline of libraries."

He added that books serve as companions during solitude: "Whenever someone feels alone, books will accompany their journey through distress."

ADVERTISEMENT

Writer T Padmanabhan, addressing the function, remarked that the actor might be one of the most well-read individuals in the Malayalam film industry.

The Mayyil Safdar Hashmi Library and the Peralam AKG Library were selected as the best libraries. V Pradeepan was recognised as the Best Library Secretary, while P Vipina, librarian of the Cheruthazham Bhagat Singh Samskarika Vedi, was awarded Best Librarian.

ADVERTISEMENT

The function was presided over by People’s Mission Chairman and MP Dr V Sivadasan. Other dignitaries who spoke on the occasion included District Panchayat President K K Ratnakumari, ADM Kalabhasker, District Panchayat Vice President Binoy Kurien, Deputy Excise Commissioner P K Satheesh Kumar, District Library Council President Mukundan Madahil, Western India Plywood Managing Director P K Mayan and Assistant Director of Local Self Government Dr M Surjith.