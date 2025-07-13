Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Syllabus students have approached the Supreme Court of India seeking the cancellation of the revised rank list of the Kerala Engineering, Architecture, and Medical (KEAM) examination, which was published on July 10.

In their appeal, the petitioners alleged that the Kerala government denied justice to Kerala Syllabus students by revising the rank list based on a directive from the Kerala High Court. They requested the apex court to stay further proceedings related to the revised list.

Countering this, CBSE students will file a caveat petition requesting the court not to issue any order without hearing their arguments. It is learnt that the SC will send a notice to the Kerala government asking it to inform its stance in the case.

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) published the revised rank list following a Kerala High Court order on July 9, which cancelled the earlier KEAM results. The court observed that changing the prospectus at the final stage was a mistake. Justice DK Singh directed the government to issue a new and revised rank list in accordance with the original, unamended prospectus.

Following the order, Joshua Jacob from Thiruvananthapuram secured the first rank in the revised list, moving up from the fifth position. Meanwhile, John Shinoj, who had topped the previous list, slipped to rank number 7. While the revised list brought celebrations for many CBSE students, it left Kerala Syllabus students and their families distressed.

As the updated ranks were released just before the start of the admission allotment process, many students who had previously ranked high in the now-cancelled list have been significantly affected. The sudden changes have left several students unlikely to secure seats in their preferred colleges or programs. Parents say they are struggling to cope with the emotional toll this development has taken on their children.