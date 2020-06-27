Goa CM accepts community transmission of COVID-19

Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Friday told mediapersons that community transmission of COVID-19 had begun in the state. The acknowledgement, the first by the state government, came amid a spike in COVID-19 numbers in Goa and the rest of the country.

Sawant was quoted by Times Now as telling reporters, “We are getting [COVID-19] cases across Goa. At present, when there is transmission all across the state, it has gone from one patient to another. Of course, we will have to say there is community transmission. We have to accept that."

On Friday, Goa reported 44 new cases of COVID-19, taking its total tally to 1,039 cases. The number of active cases stands at 667. Goa has reported only two COVID-19 deaths so far.

"“We have strict SOPs. Even yesterday, we had a meeting on enforcing law and order across markets and ensuring people follow rules. People have to take precautions and ensure social distancing. They have to take responsibility for themselves and for those near to them. They have to follow social distancing and wear masks," Sawant was quoted as saying by The Indian Express.

Goa had been 'free' of COVID-19 cases until late May, when it saw a surge in cases, notably from passengers of trains passing through the state. More than 90 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Goa were reported since the start of June.

Mangor Hill in Vasco and Morlem village in Sattari taluka are containment zones in Goa, while a few areas have been designated mini-containment zones.

State and Central officials had been reticent in acknowledging community transmission of COVID-19 in the country since the pandemic gained momentum in India in March. But the continuing surge in cases has seen officials admitting to possibility of community transmission.