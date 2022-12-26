Russia-Ukraine war: Zelenskiy calls on PM Modi to help with 'peace formula'

New Delhi: Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on Monday said he sought India's help with implementing a "peace formula" in a phone call with Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

The conversation comes at a time when India, which has not explicitly condemned Russia's invasion of Ukraine, is seeking to strengthen trade relations with Moscow while Western nations introduce new measures to limit Russia's funding of the war.

"I had a phone call with PM Narendra Modi and wished a successful G20 presidency," Zelenskiy wrote on Twitter. "It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation."

Zelenskiy asked the Group of 20 major economies last month to adopt Ukraine's 10-point peace formula and to end the war.

India's foreign ministry did not immediately respond to a request for comment seeking details of the phone call between Modi and Zelenskiy.

India has emerged as the second largest buyer of Russian oil after China, this month taking barrels of Urals crude at well below a $60 price cap agreed by Western nations.

The country's foreign minister has said that as the world's third-largest consumer of oil and gas where income levels are not high, India had to look after its own interests and called Russia "a steady and time-tested partner".

Reuters also reported last month that Moscow had sent India a list of more than 500 products for potential delivery, including parts for cars, aircraft and trains, as sanctions squeeze Russia's ability to keep vital industries running.

India, too, has sent Russia a list of Indian products for access to Russian markets, according to the foreign minister, as it seeks to balance bilateral trade that is now tilted towards Russia.

In a phone call with Russian President Vladimir Putin earlier this month, Modi reiterated his call for dialogue and diplomacy to end the conflict in Ukraine.