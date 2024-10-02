Avoid unnecessary travel, stay close to shelters: Indian embassy in Israel issues advisory

In view of the prevailing the escalating conflict in the region, the Indian Embassy at Tel Aviv has advised all Indian nationals in Israel to stay vigilant and adhere to the safety protocols as advised by the local authorities. Indian ambassador Ambassador Sanjeev Singla has assured that the embassy is working constantly for everyone's safety and welfare.



"Please exercise caution, avoid unnecessary travel within the country and stay close to safety shelters. The Embassy is closely monitoring the situation and remains in regular touch with the Israeli authorities to ensure the safety of all our nationals," the advisory said.

The Embassy also released 24 x 7 helpline numbers: +972-547520711, +972-543278392. E-mail: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in.

People take shelter during an air raid siren, amid cross-border hostilities between Hezbollah and Israel, in central Israel October 1, 2024. Photo: REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun

Iran launched at least 180 missiles into Israel on Tuesday, the latest in a series of escalating attacks in a years-long conflict between Israel and Iran and its Arab allies that threatens to push the Middle East closer toward a regionwide war.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Tuesday vowed retaliation against Iran for its missile barrage on Israel. Before Iran's attack, Israel had landed a series of devastating blows in recent weeks against the leadership of Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon.