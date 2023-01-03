Bumrah added to ODI squad for SL series

Mumbai: Jasprit Bumrah was on Tuesday added to India's ODI squad for the three games against Sri Lanka after National Cricket Academy declared him fit for home series beginning January 10. Bumrah last played for India in September and had also missed the T20 World Cup in Australia due to a back injury.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has included pacer Jasprit Bumrah in India's ODI squad for the upcoming Mastercard 3-match ODI series against Sri Lanka.

"The pacer has undergone rehabilitation and has been declared fit by the National Cricket Academy (NCA). He will be joining the Team India ODI squad soon," said the BCCI in a statement.

India's updated squad for Sri Lanka ODIs: Rohit Sharma (Captain), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya (VC), Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohd. Shami, Mohd. Siraj, Umran Malik, Arshdeep Singh.