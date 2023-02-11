India need to be on guard despite thumping win

India made a perfect start to their defence of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy by routing Australia inside three days in the opening Test at Nagpur on Saturday. The thumping win — by an innings and 132 runs — has come as a rude wake-up call to the Aussies as they trail 0-1 in the four-match series.

The Australians under Pat Cummins lost the match on the opening day as they failed to build on the advantage of winning an important toss. The tourists were always chasing the game after managing just 177 in their first innings. Indian pacers Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami sent back openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner for one each.



Ravindra Jadeja, centre, celebrates the wicket of Australian captain Pat Cummins. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Comeback man Ravindra Jadeja provided the vital breakthrough after Marnus Labuschagne (49) and Steve Smith (37) added 82 for the third wicket. The left-arm spinner beat Labuschagne in the flight and debutant Srikar Bharat pulled off a brilliant stumping. Matt Renshaw's comeback lasted just one ball as he was trapped in front of the wicket by Jadeja. The Australians were in big trouble once Smith missed a straight ball from Jadeja.

Alex Carey (36) and Peter Handscomb (31) too failed to convert their starts into substantial scores. The total of 177 was always going to be inadequate.

Though the Australian bowlers led by debutant off-spinner Todd Murphy (7/124) tried hard, a majestic 120 by Rohit Sharma plus a career-best 84 by Axar Patel and a responsible 70 by Jadeja meant India amassed 400 on a challenging track and enjoyed a mammoth 223-run lead. Jadeja and Patel's 88-run stand for the eighth wicket took the wind out of Australia's sails.

Meek surrender



Ravichandran Ashwin appeals successfully for the wicket of David Warner. Photo: PTI/Vijay Verma

Australia capitulated in their second innings for a measly 91. They lasted just 32.3 overs, with only Smith (25 not out) showing the heart to fight.



Veteran offie Ravichandran Ashwin was the wrecker-in-chief as he claimed 5/37. Ashwin, who went past the milestone of 450 Test wickets, and player-of-the-match Jadeja combined for 15 of the 20 Australian wickets.



Adelaide lessons



India need to be on their toes despite the emphatic win. They need to only look back at the last series between the two to avoid any complacency. The Indians were bundled out for their lowest-ever Test total of 36 at Adelaide in the opening match of the 2020-21 series. However, they regrouped under acting captain Ajinkya Rahane to pull off a memorable 2-1 triumph.



Two more wins in the remaining three Tests will guarantee India the series and a place in the World Test Championship final.



The second Test begins in New Delhi on Friday. Left-arm pacer Mitchell Starc is likely to return to the playing XI. Australia need to find a way to score runs and put the home batters under pressure. The onus is on Smith and Labuschagne to take the fight to the Indians.

